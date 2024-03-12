Rallybio: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Rallybio RLYB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rallybio missed estimated earnings by -9.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.46.
Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.0% drop in the share price the next day.
