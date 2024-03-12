Ikena Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Ikena Oncology IKNA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ikena Oncology beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.43.

Revenue was down $4.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ikena Oncology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.47 -0.47 -0.48 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.44 -0.39 -0.39 Revenue Estimate 2.55M 3.08M 4.61M 6.02M Revenue Actual 1.19M 2.00M 5.31M 5.45M

** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **

To track all earnings releases for Ikena Oncology visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.