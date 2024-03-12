Ikena Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ikena Oncology IKNA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Ikena Oncology beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.43.
Revenue was down $4.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 10.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ikena Oncology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.43
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|-0.40
|-0.44
|-0.39
|-0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|2.55M
|3.08M
|4.61M
|6.02M
|Revenue Actual
|1.19M
|2.00M
|5.31M
|5.45M
