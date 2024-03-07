Recap: Custom Truck One Source Q4 Earnings

Custom Truck One Source CTOS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Custom Truck One Source missed estimated earnings by -36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $35.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 18.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Custom Truck One Source's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|418.24M
|387.90M
|393.49M
|429.91M
|Revenue Actual
|434.35M
|456.83M
|452.16M
|486.72M
