Recap: Custom Truck One Source Q4 Earnings

Custom Truck One Source CTOS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:15 PM.

Earnings

Custom Truck One Source missed estimated earnings by -36.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $35.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 18.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Custom Truck One Source's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.11 EPS Actual 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.13 Revenue Estimate 418.24M 387.90M 393.49M 429.91M Revenue Actual 434.35M 456.83M 452.16M 486.72M

