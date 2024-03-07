Clarus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Clarus CLAR reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clarus missed estimated earnings by -178.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was down $27.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 12.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.14 0.20 0.22 EPS Actual 0.16 0.11 0.18 0.20 Revenue Estimate 101.65M 91.92M 95.04M 101.00M Revenue Actual 100.08M 83.73M 97.38M 104.18M

To track all earnings releases for Clarus visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.