Clarus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Clarus CLAR reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clarus missed estimated earnings by -178.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was down $27.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 12.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clarus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.14
|0.20
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.11
|0.18
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|101.65M
|91.92M
|95.04M
|101.00M
|Revenue Actual
|100.08M
|83.73M
|97.38M
|104.18M
