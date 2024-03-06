Recap: Elevation Oncology Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Elevation Oncology ELEV reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elevation Oncology beat estimated earnings by 17.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

** Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here. **

To track all earnings releases for Elevation Oncology visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.