Recap: Plus Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Plus Therapeutics PSTV reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Plus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-1.07.
Revenue was up $1.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Plus Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-1.12
|-1.91
|-1.95
|-1.8
|EPS Actual
|-1
|-0.59
|-2.10
|-2.4
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29M
|790K
|740K
|1.27M
|Revenue Actual
|1.24M
|1.85M
|506K
|151K
To track all earnings releases for Plus Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
