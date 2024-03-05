Recap: Plus Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Plus Therapeutics PSTV reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Plus Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-1.07.

Revenue was up $1.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plus Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -1.12 -1.91 -1.95 -1.8 EPS Actual -1 -0.59 -2.10 -2.4 Revenue Estimate 1.29M 790K 740K 1.27M Revenue Actual 1.24M 1.85M 506K 151K

