Southland Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Southland Holdings SLND reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Southland Holdings missed estimated earnings by -700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $21.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southland Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.34 -0.04 0.23 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.76 -0.03 0.68 Revenue Estimate 300.65M 257.00M 237.45M 338.47M Revenue Actual 312.47M 256.93M 274.83M 294.80M

