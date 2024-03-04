Southland Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Southland Holdings SLND reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southland Holdings missed estimated earnings by -700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $21.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southland Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.34
|-0.04
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.08
|-0.76
|-0.03
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|300.65M
|257.00M
|237.45M
|338.47M
|Revenue Actual
|312.47M
|256.93M
|274.83M
|294.80M
To track all earnings releases for Southland Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
