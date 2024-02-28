Recap: DocGo Q4 Earnings

Loading...
DocGo DCGO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DocGo missed estimated earnings by -30.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $90.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DocGo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.03
|0.02
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|-0.02
|-0.03
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|147.70M
|119.64M
|111.53M
|103.82M
|Revenue Actual
|186.55M
|125.49M
|113.00M
|108.80M
