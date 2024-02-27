Nextdoor Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Nextdoor Holdings KIND reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nextdoor Holdings missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $2.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nextdoor Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.1
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.1
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|56.25M
|53.50M
|46.04M
|50.75M
|Revenue Actual
|56.09M
|56.89M
|49.77M
|53.27M
