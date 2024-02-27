Nextdoor Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Nextdoor Holdings KIND reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nextdoor Holdings missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $2.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nextdoor Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.1 -0.10 -0.10 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.1 -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 Revenue Estimate 56.25M 53.50M 46.04M 50.75M Revenue Actual 56.09M 56.89M 49.77M 53.27M

