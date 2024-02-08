Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares LGF reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares beat estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was down $24.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.19 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.04 0.21 0.26 Revenue Estimate 868.01M 868.01M 978.53M 868.01M Revenue Actual 1.11B 908.60M 1.09B 1.00B

