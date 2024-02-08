Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares: Q3 Earnings Insights

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares LGF reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares beat estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $24.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation Class A Voting Shares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.19
|0.17
|0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|-0.04
|0.21
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|868.01M
|868.01M
|978.53M
|868.01M
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|908.60M
|1.09B
|1.00B
