Autohome: Q4 Earnings Insights

Autohome ATHM reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Autohome beat estimated earnings by 1.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.57.

Revenue was down $5.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.57 0.50 0.71 EPS Actual 0.67 0.64 0.57 0.78 Revenue Estimate 261.70M 249.51M 216.27M 280.05M Revenue Actual 261.24M 252.79M 223.31M 274.50M

To track all earnings releases for Autohome visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.