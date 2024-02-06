Autohome: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Autohome ATHM reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Autohome beat estimated earnings by 1.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was down $5.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Autohome's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.57
|0.50
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.64
|0.57
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|261.70M
|249.51M
|216.27M
|280.05M
|Revenue Actual
|261.24M
|252.79M
|223.31M
|274.50M
To track all earnings releases for Autohome visit their earnings calendar here.
