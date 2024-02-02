Earnings Outlook For NAPCO Security Techs

Loading... Loading...

NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-02-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NAPCO Security Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

NAPCO Security Techs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 9.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NAPCO Security Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.27 0.19 0.14 EPS Actual 0.28 0.28 0.29 0.23 Price Change % 9.45% 1.22% -2.22% 3.52%

Stock Performance

Shares of NAPCO Security Techs were trading at $35.67 as of February 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

