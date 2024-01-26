Recap: Community West Bancshares Q4 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2024 9:30 AM | 1 min read
Community West Bancshares CWBC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community West Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 79.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was down $1.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.

