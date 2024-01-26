Badger Meter: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Badger Meter BMI reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Badger Meter beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $35.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.65 0.55 0.61 EPS Actual 0.88 0.76 0.66 0.60 Revenue Estimate 179.12M 156.85M 143.57M 143.64M Revenue Actual 186.19M 175.86M 159.10M 147.32M

To track all earnings releases for Badger Meter visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.