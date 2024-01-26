Badger Meter: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Loading...
Badger Meter BMI reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Badger Meter beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $35.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.65
|0.55
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.76
|0.66
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|179.12M
|156.85M
|143.57M
|143.64M
|Revenue Actual
|186.19M
|175.86M
|159.10M
|147.32M
To track all earnings releases for Badger Meter visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps