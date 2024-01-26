Badger Meter: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2024 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Badger Meter BMI reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Badger Meter beat estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $35.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate 0.81 0.65 0.55 0.61
EPS Actual 0.88 0.76 0.66 0.60
Revenue Estimate 179.12M 156.85M 143.57M 143.64M
Revenue Actual 186.19M 175.86M 159.10M 147.32M

To track all earnings releases for Badger Meter visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps