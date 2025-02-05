February 5, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Solana Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Solana's SOL/USD price has decreased 4.16% over the past 24 hours to $204.52, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $227.66 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Solana over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

Solana's trading volume has climbed 28.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.05%. This brings the circulating supply to 487.05 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for SOL is #5 at $100.03 billion.

supply_and_vol

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$204.44-1.07%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyMarketsMoversTrading IdeasBZI-CML
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved