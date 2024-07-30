Wrapped Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Wrapped Bitcoin's WBTC/USD price has fallen 3.12% to $66,131.00. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 1.0% loss, moving from $66,945.11 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Wrapped Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 10.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.35%. This brings the circulating supply to 154 thousand, which makes up an estimated 100.0% of its max supply of 154 thousand. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for WBTC is #14 at $10.22 billion.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.