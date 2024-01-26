Internet Computer's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Loading... Loading...

Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has increased 10.05% over the past 24 hours to $12.37. Over the past week, ICP has experienced an uptick of over 12.0%, moving from $10.9 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $700.65.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Internet Computer over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 25.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.38% to over 456.31 million. The current market cap ranking for ICP is #18 at $5.62 billion.

