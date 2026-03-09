Across the recent three months, 19 analysts have shared their insights on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Lululemon Athletica, presenting an average target of $207.32, a high estimate of $303.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.16% from the previous average price target of $193.47.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Lululemon Athletica's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lululemon Athletica's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lululemon Athletica

Understanding the Numbers: Lululemon Athletica's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lululemon Athletica's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lululemon Athletica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lululemon Athletica's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lululemon Athletica's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Lululemon Athletica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.