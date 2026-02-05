Ratings for Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Johnson Controls Intl, presenting an average target of $134.33, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.19% increase from the previous average price target of $126.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Johnson Controls Intl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Johnson Controls Intl's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Johnson Controls Intl analyst ratings.

Discovering Johnson Controls Intl: A Closer Look

Johnson Controls Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson Controls Intl's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.