Analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $282.33, a high estimate of $321.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.55%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of FactSet Research Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FactSet Research Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on FactSet Research Systems analyst ratings.

Delving into FactSet Research Systems's Background

FactSet Research Systems: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FactSet Research Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.85% as of 30 November, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.