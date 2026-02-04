Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.25, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 27.85% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $19.75.

The standing of Tandem Diabetes Care among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Tandem Diabetes Care's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tandem Diabetes Care's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.17% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.9%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

