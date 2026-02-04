In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 5 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 4 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SL Green Realty, revealing an average target of $52.92, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A 12.41% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $60.42.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SL Green Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into SL Green Realty's Background

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down SL Green Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -39.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.43.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

