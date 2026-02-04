Ratings for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.75, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.4% increase from the previous average price target of $22.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mattel is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Mattel's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mattel analyst ratings.

Discovering Mattel: A Closer Look

Financial Insights: Mattel

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Mattel's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.85%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mattel's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mattel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 12.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Mattel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.