In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $63.5, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.2% increase from the previous average price target of $54.18.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Hut 8 among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Hut 8

Hut 8: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Hut 8's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 279.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hut 8's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 31.3%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hut 8's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, Hut 8 adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

