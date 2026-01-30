Analysts' ratings for Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Vital Farms and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average represents a 5.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $51.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Vital Farms by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Vital Farms: A Closer Look

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vital Farms

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vital Farms's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.2% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vital Farms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

