Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Coterra Energy, revealing an average target of $33.88, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.5% increase from the previous average price target of $33.71.

The standing of Coterra Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coterra Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.7% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Coterra Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

