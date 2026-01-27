What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Duolingo

17 analysts have shared their evaluations of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 4 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Duolingo, presenting an average target of $235.29, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 27.53%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Duolingo. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $170.00 $205.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $200.00 $300.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $275.00 $300.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $160.00 $185.00 Arvind Ramnani Truist Securities Announces Buy $245.00 - Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Buy $250.00 $301.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $220.00 $210.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $205.00 $220.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $250.00 $425.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $300.00 $465.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $270.00 $375.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $300.00 $600.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $185.00 $239.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $220.00 $300.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $230.00 $390.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Lowers Buy $300.00 $460.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Duolingo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Duolingo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Duolingo's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Duolingo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Duolingo: A Closer Look

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Breaking Down Duolingo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Duolingo's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 107.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 25.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duolingo's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Duolingo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

