Where KeyCorp Stands With Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated KeyCorp and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 9.66% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $20.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive KeyCorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 David George Baird Maintains Underperform $18.00 $18.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $19.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $24.00 $21.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $23.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of KeyCorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of KeyCorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KeyCorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About KeyCorp

With assets of around $185 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

A Deep Dive into KeyCorp's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KeyCorp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.1% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, KeyCorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

