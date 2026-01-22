A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Acushnet Holdings Through 5 Analysts

Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $84.6, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.3% increase from the previous average price target of $77.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Acushnet Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $90.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $90.00 $80.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $74.00 $67.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Gregory Miller Truist Securities Raises Hold $74.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Acushnet Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Acushnet Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Acushnet Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Acushnet Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Acushnet Holdings

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

A Deep Dive into Acushnet Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Acushnet Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Acushnet Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acushnet Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Acushnet Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

