Expert Outlook: BOK Financial Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $128.4, with a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.81% increase from the previous average price target of $118.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of BOK Financial's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $135.00 $116.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $132.00 $124.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $125.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $105.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BOK Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp is a financial institution in Oklahoma, and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services, including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking, and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

BOK Financial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BOK Financial's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.53. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.