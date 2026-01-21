6 Analysts Assess Bright Horizons Family: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $117.67, along with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.2% lower than the prior average price target of $122.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Bright Horizons Family by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $107.00 $120.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $93.00 $99.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $160.00 $156.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $130.00 $146.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $112.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $96.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bright Horizons Family. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bright Horizons Family compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bright Horizons Family's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bright Horizons Family's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bright Horizons Family: A Closer Look

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provider of early education and child care, family care solutions, and workforce education services that help working families and client employees personally and professionally. It provides services under multi-year contracts with employers that offer early education and child care, back-up care, and educational advisory services as part of their employee benefits package. The company has three business segments; full-service center-based child care, backup care, and educational advisory services. The majority of the revenue is generated by full-service center-based child care, which includes traditional center-based child care and early education services. Other services provided by the company include in-home child and elder care, and Others.

Bright Horizons Family: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bright Horizons Family showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.64% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.78%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bright Horizons Family's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bright Horizons Family's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.22, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

