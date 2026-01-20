Where Republic Services Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Republic Services, presenting an average target of $236.9, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. This current average represents a 5.13% decrease from the previous average price target of $249.71.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Republic Services among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Grippin Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $236.00 $237.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Buy $244.00 $268.00 Connor Cerniglia Bernstein Raises Market Perform $220.00 $205.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Lowers Buy $241.00 $271.00 Adam Bubes Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $255.00 - Jerry Revich Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $238.00 - Connor Cerniglia Bernstein Announces Market Perform $205.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $233.00 $260.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $246.00 $250.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Buy $251.00 $257.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Republic Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Republic Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Republic Services's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Republic Services's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Republic Services Better

Republic Services is the second-largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating roughly 208 active landfills and 248 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. It also runs sizable recycling and hazardous waste collection and disposal operations in North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Republic Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Republic Services displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.06%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Republic Services's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.14, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

