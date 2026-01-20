Assessing First Industrial Realty: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.14, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average has increased by 7.53% from the previous average price target of $56.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of First Industrial Realty's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Outperform $62.00 $56.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $57.00 $54.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $53.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $60.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Industrial Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of First Industrial Realty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for First Industrial Realty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of First Industrial Realty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into First Industrial Realty's Background

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops, and redevelops industrial real estate. Through its fully integrated operating and investing platform, the company provides facilities and customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. The company serves a diverse tenant base across various sectors, including e-commerce, logistics, transportation, manufacturing, retail, consumer services, food and beverage, building materials, wholesale goods, health services, and government.

First Industrial Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Industrial Realty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: First Industrial Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 35.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Industrial Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Industrial Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

