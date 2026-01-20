Breaking Down Riot Platforms: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $24.33, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $22.62, the current average has increased by 7.56%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Riot Platforms is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $23.00 $28.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $19.00 Greg Miller Citizens Announces Market Outperform $25.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $25.00 $26.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Raises Outperform $25.00 $19.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $26.00 $25.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $28.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Riot Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Riot Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Riot Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Riot Platforms analyst ratings.

Get to Know Riot Platforms Better

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Riot Platforms's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Riot Platforms showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 112.57% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Riot Platforms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 57.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Riot Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Riot Platforms's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Riot Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.25.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.