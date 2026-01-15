What Analysts Are Saying About Ralph Lauren Stock

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $398.71, along with a high estimate of $473.00 and a low estimate of $350.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.5% from the previous average price target of $374.38.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ralph Lauren is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Dooley Argus Research Raises Buy $400.00 $360.00 Blake Anderson Jefferies Announces Buy $425.00 - Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $473.00 $435.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $400.00 $385.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $425.00 $385.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $385.00 $345.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $435.00 $421.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $358.00 $352.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $385.00 $375.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $365.00 $350.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $375.00 $340.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $421.00 $404.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $385.00 $365.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ralph Lauren's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ralph Lauren's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren (current executive chairman and chief creative officer) in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

A Deep Dive into Ralph Lauren's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.11.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

