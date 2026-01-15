Where ONEOK Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.0, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Experiencing a 7.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $89.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive ONEOK is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $78.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $87.00 $88.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $102.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Hold $76.00 $78.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $90.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $82.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ONEOK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ONEOK compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ONEOK's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into ONEOK's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ONEOK

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation, as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates in the refined product and crude oil segment, connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Breaking Down ONEOK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 71.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.88%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, ONEOK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

