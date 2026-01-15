Beyond The Numbers: 18 Analysts Discuss Western Digital Stock

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 5 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Western Digital, revealing an average target of $190.06, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average has increased by 34.23% from the previous average price target of $141.59.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Western Digital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $260.00 $180.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $228.00 $188.00 Jack Zhou China Renaissance Announces Buy $193.00 - Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $180.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $197.00 $170.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $190.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $180.00 $150.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $105.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $135.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $94.00 Karl Ackerman TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $90.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $145.00 $135.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $163.00 $115.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $200.00 $160.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $165.00 $125.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $180.00 $160.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $145.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $135.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Western Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Western Digital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Western Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Western Digital: A Closer Look

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly, with Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufactures its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

A Deep Dive into Western Digital's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 8.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

