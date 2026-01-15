What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Manhattan Associates

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $221.3, with a high estimate of $244.00 and a low estimate of $165.00. Experiencing a 2.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $225.90.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Manhattan Associates's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Kurosawa Citigroup Raises Buy $208.00 $200.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Lowers Overweight $237.00 $239.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $200.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $240.00 $230.00 George Kurosawa Citigroup Lowers Neutral $200.00 $204.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Lowers Overweight $239.00 $244.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $195.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Lowers Overweight $244.00 $247.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $240.00 $250.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $240.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Manhattan Associates's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Manhattan Associates's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers worldwide.

Financial Insights: Manhattan Associates

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Manhattan Associates's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Manhattan Associates's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Manhattan Associates's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.