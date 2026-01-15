Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Cinemark Holdings Stock

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cinemark Holdings, presenting an average target of $33.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 6.78% from the previous average price target of $35.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Cinemark Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $34.00 $36.00 Omar Mejias Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $33.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $35.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $37.00 $38.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cinemark Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cinemark Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cinemark Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cinemark Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Cinemark Holdings: A Closer Look

Cinemark Holdings Inc is a geographically diverse operator in the motion picture exhibition industry in the United States. The company generates revenue from filmed entertainment box office receipts and concession sales, with additional revenue from screen advertising, screen rentals, and other revenue streams, such as transactional fees, vendor marketing promotions, studio trailer placements, meeting rentals, and electronic video games located in some of the theatres.

Cinemark Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cinemark Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cinemark Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cinemark Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cinemark Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.33, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

