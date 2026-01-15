8 Analysts Assess Ferguson Enterprises: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $266.62, a high estimate of $289.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $258.14, the current average has increased by 3.29%.

The standing of Ferguson Enterprises among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $278.00 $267.00 Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $246.00 $237.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $220.00 $225.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $267.00 $273.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $265.00 $262.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $280.00 $275.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $289.00 $268.00 Connor Cerniglia Bernstein Announces Outperform $288.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ferguson Enterprises. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products to North American repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 36,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,800 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor and second-largest HVAC distributor (next to Watsco) in North America. The firm sold its UK business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ferguson Enterprises

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ferguson Enterprises's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ferguson Enterprises's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferguson Enterprises's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ferguson Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.99.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

