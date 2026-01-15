9 Analysts Have This To Say About Strategy

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $486.0, a high estimate of $630.00, and a low estimate of $325.00. This current average has decreased by 15.24% from the previous average price target of $573.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Strategy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $440.00 $500.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $325.00 $485.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Lowers Outperform $450.00 $600.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $475.00 $521.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $474.00 $464.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $535.00 $620.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $560.00 $697.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Lowers Buy $630.00 $700.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Announces Buy $485.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Strategy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Strategy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software. It has one reportable operating segment: the Software Business, which is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of the company's enterprise analytics software platform through cloud subscriptions and licensing arrangements and related services (i.e., product support, consulting, and education). Geographically, the company operates in EMEA, U.S. and Other Countries.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Strategy

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Strategy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Strategy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2055.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Strategy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strategy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.82%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Strategy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

