Demystifying Invitation Homes: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Invitation Homes, presenting an average target of $32.77, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average represents a 5.48% decrease from the previous average price target of $34.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Invitation Homes's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $28.00 $31.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $27.00 $30.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $34.00 $37.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $37.00 $38.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $36.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $31.00 $36.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $31.00 $33.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $32.00 $33.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $33.00 $34.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $30.00 $32.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Announces Overweight $38.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Invitation Homes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Invitation Homes's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of over 85,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 17 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with over 70% of the portfolio in the Western US and Florida; 15 of the 17 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Understanding the Numbers: Invitation Homes's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Invitation Homes displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Invitation Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.83%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

