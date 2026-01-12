10 Analysts Assess Pentair: What You Need To Know

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 5 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pentair and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $121.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $135.00 and a low estimate of $90.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $121.80, the current average has increased by 0.08%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pentair. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $126.00 $135.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Lowers Sell $90.00 $110.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $127.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $128.00 $124.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $124.00 $120.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $127.00 $125.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $124.00 $121.00 Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $124.00 $120.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $126.00 $116.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pentair. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pentair. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Its business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Pentair's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pentair's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.88% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Pentair's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

