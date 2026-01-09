4 Analysts Have This To Say About Health Catalyst

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $3.69, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $2.75. This current average represents a 14.39% decrease from the previous average price target of $4.31.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Health Catalyst among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Neutral $2.75 $3.25 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Neutral $3.25 $3.50 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $3.75 $4.50 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Health Catalyst. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Health Catalyst compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Health Catalyst's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It has two operating segments. The Technology segment, the key revenue driver, includes data platforms, analytics applications, and support services. This generates revenues mainly from contracts that are cloud-based subscription arrangements, time-based license arrangements, and maintenance and support fees; the Professional Services segment is generally the combination of analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsourcing, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers to more fully configure and utilize the benefits of the technology offerings.

Key Indicators: Health Catalyst's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Health Catalyst's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.04% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.12%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Health Catalyst's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Health Catalyst's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Health Catalyst faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

