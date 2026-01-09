What Analysts Are Saying About Consolidated Edison Stock

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $99.73, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $86.00. This current average has decreased by 1.04% from the previous average price target of $100.78.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Consolidated Edison by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shelby Tucker TD Cowen Announces Hold $105.00 - William Appicelli UBS Raises Neutral $105.00 $104.00 William Appicelli UBS Lowers Neutral $104.00 $112.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $97.00 $101.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Lowers Underweight $86.00 $90.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Underweight $101.00 $105.00 Shahriar Pourreza Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $99.00 - David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $100.00 $93.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Underweight $105.00 $107.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Underweight $105.00 $107.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Underweight $90.00 $88.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Consolidated Edison. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Consolidated Edison compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Consolidated Edison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Consolidated Edison's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Consolidated Edison: A Closer Look

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York—including New York City—and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Consolidated Edison: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Consolidated Edison's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Consolidated Edison's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.87%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Consolidated Edison's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Consolidated Edison's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

