What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About HealthEquity

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 5 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for HealthEquity, revealing an average target of $117.25, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. This current average has decreased by 5.14% from the previous average price target of $123.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of HealthEquity's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $89.00 - Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $125.00 $120.00 Glen Santangelo Barclays Announces Overweight $118.00 - Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $129.00 $126.00 Constantine Davides Citizens Raises Market Outperform $122.00 $117.00 David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Sean Dodge BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $100.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HealthEquity. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HealthEquity. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HealthEquity compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HealthEquity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for HealthEquity's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of HealthEquity's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HealthEquity analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About HealthEquity

HealthEquity Inc provides solutions that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. It provides payment processing services, personalized benefit information, the ability to earn wellness incentives, and investment advice to grow their tax-advantaged healthcare savings. It manages consumers' tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits (CDBs) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSAs and HRAs), and administers Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA), commuter and other benefits. It also provides investment advisory services to customers whose account balances exceed a certain threshold. HealthEquity generates its revenue in the United States.

Financial Milestones: HealthEquity's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, HealthEquity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.23% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HealthEquity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): HealthEquity's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: HealthEquity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.