Expert Outlook: Cousins Props Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 0 5 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.71, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 7.99% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $32.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cousins Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $30.00 $32.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $29.00 $31.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $33.00 $37.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $30.00 $32.00 Joe Dickstein Jefferies Lowers Hold $27.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cousins Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cousins Props compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cousins Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cousins Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cousins Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cousins Props

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. The segments operates in following geographical areas: Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Phoenix, Tampa, and other markets. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Financial Insights: Cousins Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Cousins Props displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.7%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Cousins Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cousins Props's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.18% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cousins Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cousins Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

