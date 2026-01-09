What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PAR Technology

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $52.6, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has decreased by 16.51% from the previous average price target of $63.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of PAR Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $55.00 $90.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $38.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PAR Technology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PAR Technology's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a foodservice technology company providing omnichannel cloud-based software and hardware solutions to the restaurant industry in three restaurant categories - quick service, fast casual, and table service - and the retail industry, including convenience and fuel retailers (C-Stores). The company's product and service offerings include point-of-sale, customer engagement and loyalty, digital ordering and delivery, operational intelligence, payment processing, hardware, and related technologies, solutions, and services. The company generates revenue from subscription service, Sale of Hardware products, and Professional Service.

A Deep Dive into PAR Technology's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PAR Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PAR Technology's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PAR Technology's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PAR Technology's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PAR Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

