A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Roblox Through 16 Analysts

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $137.62, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. Experiencing a 7.87% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $149.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Roblox. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $107.00 $141.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $100.00 $145.00 James Heaney Jefferies Lowers Hold $100.00 $115.00 Drew Crum B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $125.00 - Nick McKay Freedom Capital Markets Announces Hold $99.00 - Christopher Schoell UBS Announces Neutral $103.00 - Aaron Lee Macquarie Raises Outperform $164.00 $158.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $141.00 $155.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $120.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $145.00 $160.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $180.00 $155.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $159.00 $159.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Lowers Buy $174.00 $180.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $180.00 $173.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $165.00 $155.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Hold $130.00 $126.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Roblox. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Roblox compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Roblox's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Roblox's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Roblox analyst ratings.

Get to Know Roblox Better

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 150 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators—spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Financial Milestones: Roblox's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Roblox's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 47.96% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Roblox's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -18.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Roblox's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -67.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roblox's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Roblox's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.33. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.