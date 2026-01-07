Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Avantor Stock

Analysts' ratings for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Highlighting a 8.77% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $14.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Avantor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Brennan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $12.00 $14.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $12.00 $14.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Lowers Underperform $9.00 $12.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $14.00 $16.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $15.00 Casey Woodring JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $17.00 $15.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $16.00 $14.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avantor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Avantor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Avantor

Avantor Inc provider of products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company has three geographic segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company's product group consists of Equipment & instrumentation, Services & specialty procurement, Proprietary materials & consumables, and Third-party materials & consumables. Materials & consumables include high-purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling tips.

Avantor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avantor's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.28% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Avantor's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.84%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avantor's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Avantor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

